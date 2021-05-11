The MEB-based Skoda Enyaq iV is one of the most interesting new electric cars in Europe and, as expected from a crossover/SUV, it shines also in the cargo capacity comparison.

The recent humorous banana box test by Bjorn Nyland revealed that the Skoda Enyaq iV can take up to 10 boxes in the trunk, which is the highest result for EVs tested so far (aside from vans).

Surprisingly, despite this advantage over Volkswagen ID.4 cousin (which takes 9 boxes), the overall capacity (after folding the rear seats) disappeared and both - Enyaq iV and ID.4 - ended with the same result of 25 boxes. There is no frunk so zero boxes there in both cases.

The only better model on the market is the Tesla Model X (5-seat) as it has frunk and even more space:

Tesla Model X 5 seater 10+1/28

Skoda Enyaq iV 10/25

Volkswagen ID.4 9/25

BMW iX3 9/24

Tesla Model S pre-facelift 8+2/24

Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23

Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23

Audi e-tron 8+0/23

Kia e-Soul 7/23

To better understand how high this result is, let's take a look at a chart:

The Skoda Enyaq iV sales are ramping up in Europe and hopefully will reach a four-digit number per month soon.

