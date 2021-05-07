Reports point to Tesla making plans for a new project that will share a site with the upcoming Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. According to local documents, it's being referred to as the "Bobcat Project."

Tesla continues to acquire land adjacent to its factories, and that seems to be the case in Texas, at least according to reports via Austin Business Journal (paywall). The publication posted information from a new filing, which was then shared by Electrek as follows:

"Documents recently filed with the city of Austin indicate Tesla Inc. plans another facility on its land in eastern Travis County. There aren’t too many details about what the facility would be used for, and project representatives either declined to comment or could not be reached by publication time. But a site plan filed April 30 for Tesla’s “Bobcat Project” points to another industrial building rising off Harold Green Road near the company’s $1.1 billion gigafactory."

Aside from information confirming that Tesla purchased the land, as well as the documents pointing to the project and its codename, there isn't yet much to go on. The exact location of the facility hasn't been revealed either, but it seems clear that it will be located on the property Tesla has purchased surrounding the upcoming car factory.

With that said, Electrek says workers have started working on the grounds right next to the main factory structure. You can see the area and the work in a recent drone flyover video on the Terrafactory Texas YouTube channel, which is embedded at the top of the page. If you follow the link to the YouTube channel below, there is also plenty of text about the topic.

The documents mention that the project could use up to 97 acres, but there is no information about what the facility's function will be.