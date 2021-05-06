We know how much you like to see exotic supercars being demolished by electric cars in drag races. However, this is not one of those videos, because it pits the latest Tesla Model 3 Performance against an actual, real supercar, albeit a convertible one - the Audi R8 Spyder.

The quickest Model 3 sprints to 100 km/h (62 mph) in around 3.2 seconds, while the mid-engined V10-powered Audi needs 3.5 seconds to reach the same speed from standstill. And this is reflected in this drag race staged by Acceler8, which pits the two against one another with predictable results.

As you’ve surely seen countless times, powerful all-wheel drive electric cars shoot off the line instantly, beating more powerful gas-burning cars off the line with ease. However, as you’ve also probably seen quite frequently, there are instances when the ICE vehicle starts closing the gap and as speed builds it soars ahead, leaving the EV in its wake.

That’s exactly the scenario here: the Model 3 shoots off the line, leaving the Audi (which has launch control) no chance to keep up. But as the race progresses, the Tesla’s acceleration begins to taper off and the R8 screams past and eventually wins the race.

Had this been a classic traffic light race, the Tesla would have stood a better chance of winning, but since top end speed came into play here, the Audi (whose top speed is 200 mph / 322 km/h) had the upper hand. Make sure to check out more of the EV versus ICE drag races that we’ve featured on the site, the most recent of which can be found in the related articles box below.

