The Lexus UX 300e is one of the new all-electric cars on the market. It's based on a conventional version and frunkless (no front trunk), but its cargo capacity is relatively good.

According to the recent humorous banana box test by Bjorn Nyland, the Lexus UX 300e took more boxes than expected - eight in the trunk and a total of 18 after folding the rear seats.

This result is comparable wto Volkswagen ID.3, Polestar 2 and Hyundai IONIQ Electric:

Volkswagen ID.3 7/19

Polestar 2 6/19

Lexus UX 300e 7/18

Hyundai Ioniq 6/18

Nissan Leaf 2013 5/18

DS3 Crossback e-tense 5/18

Peugeot e-208 5/18

Xpeng P7 Performance 5/18

To better understand how high this result is, let's take a look at a chart:

With the Lexus UX 300e banana box test is behind us, we look forward to see also its range and efficiency test.

With a 54.3 kWh battery, it should be good for at least 250 km (155 miles). That's nothing spectacular, however Lexus UX 300e appears to be more of a compliance EV rather than a serious attempt to sell electric cars. To see higher-specs, we have to wait on e-TNGA-based Lexus models.

