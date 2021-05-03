Lexus UX 300e lands between Polestar 2 and Hyundai IONIQ Electric.

The Lexus UX 300e is one of the new all-electric cars on the market. It's based on a conventional version and frunkless (no front trunk), but its cargo capacity is relatively good.

According to the recent humorous banana box test by Bjorn Nyland, the Lexus UX 300e took more boxes than expected - eight in the trunk and a total of 18 after folding the rear seats.

This result is comparable wto Volkswagen ID.3, Polestar 2 and Hyundai IONIQ Electric:

  • Volkswagen ID.3 7/19
  • Polestar 2 6/19
  • Lexus UX 300e 7/18
  • Hyundai Ioniq 6/18
  • Nissan Leaf 2013 5/18
  • DS3 Crossback e-tense 5/18
  • Peugeot e-208 5/18
  • Xpeng P7 Performance 5/18

To better understand how high this result is, let's take a look at a chart:

external_image

With the Lexus UX 300e banana box test is behind us, we look forward to see also its range and efficiency test.

With a 54.3 kWh battery, it should be good for at least 250 km (155 miles). That's nothing spectacular, however Lexus UX 300e appears to be more of a compliance EV rather than a serious attempt to sell electric cars. To see higher-specs, we have to wait on e-TNGA-based Lexus models.

Lexus UX 300e specs:

  • range:
    305-315 km (190-196 miles) of WLTP range target
    400 km (249 miles) of NEDC range
  • 54.3 kWh battery (288 lithium-ion cells); air-cooled
    in Europe 10-year (or 1 million km) battery warranty, including 70% battery capacity
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds
  • top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)
  • front-wheel drive
  • 150 kW and 300 Nm electric motor
  • 6.6 kW on-board charger
  • DC fast charging (CHAdeMO) at up to 50 kW in about 52 minutes

