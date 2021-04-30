The Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV is the top-selling electric vehicle in China, with roughly 40,000 units in March (peak) and more than 200,000 sold so far.

Thanks to a low price of roughly over $4,000 or so and decent capabilities, the Hong Guang MINI EV is in high demand. New versions and even a cabrio are coming in the near future.

Many people love the Hong Guang MINI EV and it seems that there is already a big group of enthusiasts that are transforming their EVs into very special ones.

Some are just beautifully wrapped, but some underwent deep conversion like "DJ/music" car. The recent gathering of Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV projects shows things that we would normally not believe exist.

Here we have a six-wheel pickup truck version! A crane or even a Mad Max-style vehicle on a caterpillar track.

Modified Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (source: 老司机出品【官方频道 欢迎订阅】):

Here is a different video from several months ago with even bunch of other projects:

With such feedback (and high sales volume) the brand can be sure that it nailed the EV market with the right product at the right time. It's actually not even been a year since the introduction of this model.

We would not be surprised if in not too far future there will be a million Hong Guang MINI EVs in China - maybe even by the end of 2022.

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs: