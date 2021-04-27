One of the main challenges for autonomous vehicles will be the capacity to communicate among themselves (V2V). That will make traffic safer and more predictable, but it needs a common language and trustworthy means of communication. This is what Japanese carmakers apart from Honda aim to achieve by announcing the joint development of technical specifications for their future vehicle communication devices.

While each company will produce its own equipment and functionality around this common standard of communication, joining forces tends to make it faster and more reliable. When you consider how fast vehicles can travel and the speed of decision-making in traffic, these factors become crucial to the success of any system in which cars can drive themselves.

What Mazda, Subaru, Toyota, Suzuki, and Daihatsu admit is that this new common use of communications systems will help them with IoT (Internet of Things), big data, cloud services, and artificial intelligence, all within the field of CASE (Connected, Autonomous/Automated, Shared, And Electric). In other words, their joint effort also points to electric vehicles as the future – something inevitable for personal mobility and personal mobility companies as a whole.

The companies see this joint effort as a fantastic way to save money and time in developing such communication services. They also mentioned that such a technology might offer “more convenient connected services to customers.” What they did not brag about is that they may possibly set the standard for V2V that other carmakers will have to follow should it prove to be effective.

The listed Japanese carmakers did not reveal when they plan to reveal the first set of joint technical specifications for these new communications devices. For now, that only anticipated that other car companies will probably try to join that partnership or gather into other teams to compete with it.