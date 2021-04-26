The recently announced two top versions of the Ford Mustang Mach-E: GT and GT Performance Edition, will enter the market in early fall, but already today we can see the first video demonstration from the track.

Roadshow had an exclusive opportunity to ride along in a 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT on Ford's track with a lot of tight, technical turns and hills that allow it to almost take off.

The GT versions of the Mach-E have more power, more grip, sporty suspension (10 mm lower than standard) and seats, as well as a special Unbridled Extend mode, and a special compound of Pirelli P-Zero tires, to name just a few changes. These all combine to provide much better performance.

You can tell from this video that this is a really fast car that will also offer tons of fun. It appears that it will also very competitive to the Tesla Model Y Performance.

Ford's test driver was asked if the performance of the Mach-E was better than conventional Mustang cars and explains that people who had not experienced electrification don't understand what is all about... it gives you all you really want.

The GT version does 0-60 mph in 3.8 or even 3.5 seconds when you want, and on a daily basis, you can enjoy a smooth, quiet electric drive.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD AWD 98.8 250 mi*

(402 km) 3.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD AWD 98.8 235 mi*

(378 km) 3.5

Gallery: 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT

19 Photos

In terms of pricing, the GTs starts effectively at under $54,000.