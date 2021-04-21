The production version of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq was revealed today. The electric SUV is the brand's first all-electric vehicle and the first of several upcoming EVs. Although it's not the automaker's first plug-in, that title goes to the short-lived and not very successful Cadillac ELR that left the market in 2016.

The above video gives a nice tour of the interior and exterior of the Lyriq while designers talk about the design of the EV. You get a nice view of the impressive looking 33-inch curved screen and the pop-out "jewelry-box" storage tray. The video also shows how the front grille, Cadillac emblem, and daytime running lights of the Lyriq light up. It's pretty neat looking.

The video also shows some behind-the-scenes testing footage of the Lyriq at a proving ground. The various clips show slalom and suspension testing, among other things.

Expect to see the Cadillac Lyriq hit production in the first half of 2022 with a starting price of $59,990. That's not too far away from the starting price of the Cadillac XT5's range-topping trim. It's also lower than the Audi E-Tron's starting price of $65,900.

The 100-kWh Ultium battery pack will give the electric SUV a range of over 300 miles. The standard onboard AC charger can charge up to 11.5 kW but the optional one is up to 19.2 kW, which translates to about 52 miles per hour of charge. Using an appropriate DC fast charger, the electric Cadillac can charge up to 190 kW or about 195 miles in 30 minutes. Power output is 340 horsepower (255 kW) and 325 lb-ft of torque (440 Nm), more than the V-6 found in Cadillac's XT5 and XT6 SUVs.

For complete information on the all-new Cadillac Lyriq please click here.