Vauxhall (part of the PSA Group, and Stellantis) has received another significant order for its great selling Vauxhall Vivaro-e electric van in the UK.

The company will supply 655 Vivaro-e vans to Mitie, one of the UK’s leading facilities management and professional services company.

Mitie already has received the first Vivaro-e and together with passenger cars and small vans, already operates some 1,000 EVs. By the end of this year, the company plans to have 2,021 EVs (2,021 for 2021).

"The van will be used by a Mitie frontline engineer and has been specially fitted-out to ensure it can carry all the equipment needed while minimising weight, to help maximise the battery’s range. While Mitie began its electric vehicle transition in mid-2019, this was with a focus on cars and small vans, as there was no viable alternative for its large diesel vans with an adequate range to manage the heavy load often carried by mobile engineering teams."

The Vauxhall Vivaro-e ordered by Mitie is the 75 kWh battery version (in L1 or L2 wheelbase versions), which has a range of up to 205 miles (330 km). In the cases when more range is needed, there is DC fast charging capability (up to 100 kW).

Depending on the version, the payload is up to 1,226 kg, while towing rating is up to 1,000 kg.

Previously, British Gas has ordered a total of 3,000 Vauxhall Vivaro-e, which is a volume unheard of in the UK, and probably in most of Europe.

Let's recall that the van is sold also by other brands within the PSA Group (Opel, Peugeot and Citroën), as well as by Toyota, which has its own rebadged version.

Earlier this year, the van won the International Van of the Year 2021 (IVOTY).