Genesis isn’t messing around with hybrids or plug-in hybrids, so instead of adding one of those to its range as its first electrified model, it went straight for a pure EV. The result is the rather subtle Electrified G80, an all-wheel drive BEV version of the gas-burning G80, with all-wheel drive and a claimed NEDC range of 500 km, which will obviously drop when tested on the newer WLTP cycle, and then drop further when tested by the EPA.

The Electrified G80 has a dual motor setup that produces a combined 365 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque, enough to send the vehicle to sixty in 4.9 seconds. Top speed is not mentioned, but it’s probably going to be lower than that of a comparable gas-burning model.

Visually, the G80 EV is not very different compared to ICE variants. It has a completely closed off grille, which still retains the same pattern as the other models, and that’s where Genesis has hidden the charge port door. The manufacturer says the Electrified G80 can charge at an impressive 350 kW, enough to replenish the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in a mere 22 minutes. No mention of battery capacity has yet been made, though.

Another way you will be able to tell it apart from gas-burning variants is by the unique 19-inch wheels, as well as the slightly reshaped rear bumper that no longer has exhaust cutouts. There isn’t even an ‘e’ ahead or after the G80 name - it just says G80 on the rear and there is no written mention anywhere on the vehicle that it’s electric.

The Electrified G80 made its debut at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, so we believe that there are still quite a few details to be shared about the European and American versions of the vehicle. Right now we can enjoy photos of the vehicle shown in Shanghai, which is finished in a bold exterior color called Matira Blue paired with a two-tone cabin that mixes light tan with dark green leather.

