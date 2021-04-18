Here we can see an interesting video from South Korea that shows the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 seen in regular traffic (separately, but from a similar perspective).

We must admit that both of those cars - built on the same E-GMP platform - look really extraordinary and pretty cool, among "normal" cars (the white Ioniq 5 looks stellar).

The style of the Ioniq 5 and EV6 is completely different, so each should attract different customers. The Ioniq 5 specifically looks very futuristic.

Not only the exterior is extraordinary - we know how spacious those cars are inside and they also offer very quick acceleration, long range and a neat power-export feature. A true breakthrough in the Hyundai-Kia lineup.

Hyundai already has started the production of its first dedicated electric car, while the Kia will follow soon.

We are pretty sure that once there will be more EV6 on the roads, the South Korean reporters will provide us with an even more detailed overview of those two very promising, and potentially high-volume electric cars.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kia EV6 GT

We really hope that the Hyundai Motor Group will succeed with the E-GMP platform so we will all benefit from a broader choice and competition. It might be a much needed counterweight to Volkswagen Group, Tesla and some other mainstream manufacturers like Toyota (e-TNGA), Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance (CMF-EV) and probably something big from Stellantis.

After the launch, both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 noted a strong market response, getting a five-digit number of pre-orders (over 20,000 each) in its home market. With Europe on board, it might be much more and in the U.S. pre-orders have not yet even started.