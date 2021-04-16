Genesis, Hyundai’s standalone luxury brand, has only been around for about five years, but it already has a growing number of competent models that tries to mirror what the established players have in their lineups. And even though it arrived late to the game, its first electric model is just around the corner.

We already know it’s going to be a fully-electric version of the manufacturer’s G80 midsize sedan, which will be dubbed eG80 (although G80e is a possibility too, according to some sources). We also know that it will have an official range figure of around 300 miles (although we don’t know which test cycle that’s based on), and it could even have a solar roof to trickle charge the battery (Hyundai already implemented this for the Sonata Hybrid where it improves fuel efficiency slightly).

No word on battery pack size (although we have heard rumors that they could be sourced from SK Innovation), but since this is not a bespoke EV riding on a specific platform, we don’t really expect it to be any bigger than around 80 kWh. Granted, Genesis will have to modify the aluminum-intensive platform, internally known as M3, in order to turn the vehicle into an EV.

Gallery: Genesis eG80 Spy Photos

And we have so far not heard anything regarding how many motors will power it, or if Genesis will sell it as either a rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive mode (the gas-burning G80 is available in both configurations, but this isn’t really relevant for the eG80 which will be fundamentally different from a mechanical standpoint). Oh, and there's a rumor that it may get wireless charging.

Regarding cosmetic changes compared to the G80, we expect to see a fully closed-off grille whose pattern will be similar to that of the ICE model (that’s also where the charge port door will be located too, hidden in the aforementioned pattern), as well as unique wheels, a different rear bumper and subtle badging to mark it out as the electric version.

We don’t have long to wait until we see the eG80 revealed because it’s set to be fully unveiled on April 19 at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, where we hope the automaker will also release a detailed spec sheet for the model.