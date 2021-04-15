Those who have ordered their Rivian R1T electric pickups are still a few months away from receiving their vehicles (deliveries are expected to start in June for the R1T and in August for the R1S), but the trucks are already being used. On April 15, Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin, launched a reusable space pod, and there were two R1Ts among the vehicles used to retrieve the capsule.

Does this mean Blue Origin and Rivian are now connected somehow? There’s certainly a connection because Bezos is also involved with Rivian, through Amazon, which signed a deal with the EV upstart to buy no fewer than 100,000 fully-electric delivery vans. However, so far there was no direct connection between Rivian’s R1S and R1T and Amazon or Bezos, until now.

We imagine that the two vehicles must be pre-production examples that were there as part of their testing phase. They also had numbers on the roof of their cabs (they look like numbers 9 and 10), so we there may be more of them being used by Blue Origin, not just the two that we saw in the video.

You can check out the full recorded livestream of the Blue Origin launch and recovery operation and you will be able to see the two Rivian trucks soon after the 2 hours mark. That’s when they start to drive towards the place where the capsule landed.

The R1T has a starting price of $67,500, although if you tick every single option box, the price almost reaches the $100,000 mark. There will be three sizes of battery pack available - 105-,135- and 180-kWh. The base pack will offer around 250 miles of range, while the others should increase that to over 300 miles and over 400 miles respectively.