The company calls the upcoming Matchbox Tesla Roadster the "first-of-its-kind."

As part of its "Drive Toward a Better Future" initiative, Mattel announced that the upcoming, carbon-neutral Tesla Roadster die-cast car from Matchbox paves a roadmap for its products of the future. Mattel has a goal to use 100 percent "recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials" for all of its products and packaging by 2030. 

Global Head of Vehicles at Mattel Roberto Stanichi shared:

“Since the inception of the modern-day die-cast car nearly 70 years ago, Matchbox has been using design and innovation to connect kids with the real world around them through play. Matchbox is committing to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials to do our part in addressing the environmental issues we face today, and empower the next generation of Matchbox fans to help steer us towards a sustainable future.”

The Matchbox Tesla Roadster will be made of 99 percent recycled materials. Moreover, it will be certified as carbon-neutral. Matchbox says it will become available for purchase beginning in 2022. Mattel's press release via businesswire provides the following bullet points related to the company's future product line:

  • More environmentally friendly and innovative materials across vehicles, playsets and packaging
  • Enhanced consumer recycling through product design and packaging labeling
  • An overall eco-friendly themed approach to play, with more e-vehicle product offerings and e-vehicle chargers in fuel station playsets

As Matchbox moves forward, collectors will notice plastic-free packaging. The company has already released Matchbox Power Grabs and an EV-themed five-pack that feature zero-plastic packaging.

Matchbox is also working to promote appropriate recycling and waste management and recovery practices. Electronics parts in its playsets use a single module that's easy to remove and dispose of. A How2Recycle label also informs buyers how to properly dispose of the packaging materials. 

