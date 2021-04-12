Those are the last test drives ahead of the world premiere.

Here we can see another Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype seen testing on the public roads in Germany, with even less camouflage than before.

We can clearly tell that it is a very sleek, aerodynamic car that smoothly glides forward, providing all the creature comforts that one could imagine and, by the way, offering outstanding performance and long-range.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Interior
The world premiere that will finally show us the car without any camouflage is just days ahead - on Thursday, 15 April 2021 at 6.00 p.m. (CEST).

In other words, those are one of the last prototype test drives.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS
23 Photos
Mercedes-Benz EQS spces:

  • up to 770 km (479 miles) of WLTP range
  • two battery versions:
    107.8 kWh of usable battery capacity (12 modules, about 9 kWh each)
    90 kWh of usable battery capacity (10 modules)
    lithium-ion cells (pouch cells or hard-case/prismatic cells), NCM 811 chemistry
    400-volt architecture
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph): N/A
  • top speed of 210 km/h (131 mph)
  • powertrain options:
    EQS 450+ rear-wheel drive (single motor): 245 kW and 568 Nm
    EQS 580 4MATIC all-wheel drive (dual motor): 385 kW (255 kW rear and 135 kW front) and 855 Nm
    performance version: "even more powerful"
    both motors are permanently excited synchronous motors
    peak regenerative brake up to 290 kW
  • AC charging (on-board): three-phase 22 kW (Europe); optional extra
  • DC fast charging: up to 200 kW;
    up to 300 km (186 miles) of WLTP range to be replenished in just 15 minutes
    Plug & Charge feature
  • Cd value starting from 0.20
  • EVA platform

