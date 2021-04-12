Here we can see another Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype seen testing on the public roads in Germany, with even less camouflage than before.

We can clearly tell that it is a very sleek, aerodynamic car that smoothly glides forward, providing all the creature comforts that one could imagine and, by the way, offering outstanding performance and long-range.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Interior Mercedes-Benz EQS

The world premiere that will finally show us the car without any camouflage is just days ahead - on Thursday, 15 April 2021 at 6.00 p.m. (CEST).

In other words, those are one of the last prototype test drives.

Mercedes-Benz EQS spces: