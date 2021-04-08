Honda has announced two electrifying world premieres at the upcoming 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021) in Shanghai, China.

The first world premiere will be a prototype model of the first Honda-brand battery-electric vehicle in China. We guess that it might be related to the Honda SUV e:concept shown several months ago.

There are no details about this new model, but at least we have a clear sign that Honda is entering the BEV segment in China.

The second world premiere will be a new plug-in hybrid, which once again indicates that Honda is going electric.

"The Honda exhibit at its automobile booth will showcase the comprehensive lineup of Honda’s electrified vehicles consisting of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV models. The technology presentation booth will exhibit the third-generation Honda CONNECT recently announced in China and Honda’s omnidirectional ADAS,* the next-generation advanced safety and driver-assistive system, enabling visitors to experience new technologies that contribute to safety and comfort of everyday mobility."

So far, Honda's electrification was mostly focused around its joint ventures with GAC and Dongfeng.

At the Auto Shanghai, Honda's automobile booth will include:

GAC Honda Hybrid vehicles: Accord, Crider, Breeze, Odyssey Electric vehicles: VE-1+, VE-1 S+

Dongfeng Honda Hybrid vehicles: Inspire, Envix, CR-V, Elysion Plug-in hybrid vehicles: CR-V Electric vehicles: M-NV



The other Japanese brands also intensify their electrification efforts in China. Toyota already announced a new BEV model. Nissan, on the other hand, will introduce its e-Power series-hybrid powertrain to China.

Only time will tell whether it will be enough to compete with Chinese manufacturers, Chinese startups as well as Tesla and Volkswagen, who launches multiple BEVs through JVs with FAW and SAIC.

Auto Shanghai 2021: Media days: April 19-20, Trade days: April 21-23, Public days: April 24-28, 2021.