Porsche Asia Pacific and Shell announced a partnership to build Southeast Asia’s first cross-border high performance charging network.

The plan is to deploy about 12 charging stations, strategically located along Malaysia’s North-South highway, to allow long-distance travel between Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Penang.

The plan includes the installation of six charging stations at Shell fuel stations in Malaysia and three in Singapore, plus four at Porsche Centers in Malaysia.

The chargers at Shell will be rated at up to 180 kW with two CCS Combo 2 plugs each so they can charge a single car at up to 180 kW or two simultaneously at up to 90 kW each. Porsche will complement the network with 175 kW chargers at its sites.

The first four chargers in Malaysia will be ready in the second half of 2021 and two additional stations by the first half of 2022.

Amr Adel, Senior Vice President, Mobility East, Shell said:

“While the question of future electric mobility is a global one, Southeast Asia amply demonstrates the complexity and diversity of both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. As more customers adopt EVs and governments look to meet their climate goals, the partnership between Porsche and Shell is one of many examples on how industry players must come together to play a vital role to help the transportation sector decarbonise and pave way for cleaner mobility solutions for customers,”.

The expansion of the fast charging infrastructure is a necessity for Porsche, which is trying to expand its sales in the region. In 2020, the company had inaugurated a new flagship dealer in the area of Kuala Lumpur.

Since electric cars are becoming the core of the company's future, the infrastructure for fast charging must be ready.