Volvo reports that its U.S. sales increased in March by 80.9% year-over-year to 9,924, but we must remember that a year ago COVID-19 affected results.
Since then, the situation has improved a lot, and the last month was the tenth consecutive month of year-over-year growth.
The company is not reporting detailed results for its plug-in models sold under the Recharge subbrand, but according to the press release, Recharge accounted for 19% of total Volvo volume across the Americas region. That's a surprisingly high share.
"Across the Americas region Volvo Cars saw a similar result, achieving an overall sales increase of 92.6 percent year-over-year with 125 percent growth in Latin America and 265.3 percent growth in Canada. The brand’s share of Recharge models – vehicles with fully electric or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains – throughout the Americas accounted for 19 percent of total March sales."
The highest share achieved previously was about 30%, but only in California.
Volvo's offer in the U.S. includes five plug-in hybrid models and one all-electric - Volvo XC40 Recharge.
PHEVs:
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine
|$47,650
|+$995
|$5,419
|$43,226
|2020 Volvo S90 T8 Twin Engine
|$60,050
|+$995
|$5,419
|$55,626
|2020 Volvo V60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar
|$67,300
|+$995
|$5,419
|$62,876
|2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine
|$53,500
|+$995
|$5,419
|$49,076
|2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine
|$63,450
|+$995
|$5,419
|$59,026
BEVs:
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
|$53,990
|+$995
|$7,500
|$47,485
