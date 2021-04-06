Volvo reports that its U.S. sales increased in March by 80.9% year-over-year to 9,924, but we must remember that a year ago COVID-19 affected results.

Since then, the situation has improved a lot, and the last month was the tenth consecutive month of year-over-year growth.

The company is not reporting detailed results for its plug-in models sold under the Recharge subbrand, but according to the press release, Recharge accounted for 19% of total Volvo volume across the Americas region. That's a surprisingly high share.

"Across the Americas region Volvo Cars saw a similar result, achieving an overall sales increase of 92.6 percent year-over-year with 125 percent growth in Latin America and 265.3 percent growth in Canada. The brand’s share of Recharge models – vehicles with fully electric or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains – throughout the Americas accounted for 19 percent of total March sales."

The highest share achieved previously was about 30%, but only in California.

Volvo's offer in the U.S. includes five plug-in hybrid models and one all-electric - Volvo XC40 Recharge.

PHEVs:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine $47,650 +$995 $5,419 $43,226 2020 Volvo S90 T8 Twin Engine $60,050 +$995 $5,419 $55,626 2020 Volvo V60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar $67,300 +$995 $5,419 $62,876 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine $53,500 +$995 $5,419 $49,076 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine $63,450 +$995 $5,419 $59,026

BEVs: