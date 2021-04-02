Porsche hsold 17,368 cars in the U.S. last quarter, which is its second-best result ever, just behind the 17,560 units in Q4 2020.

Almost all models enjoy year-over-year growth, but our focus is of course on the all-electric Taycan, which was selling like hot cakes.

The German manufacturer reports 2,008 deliveries in Q2 - the best quarterly result ever, almost 10 times higher than a year ago. The 2,008 Taycans delivered represent over 11.5% of Porsche's total volume.

One of the reasons behind the good result is the launch of new, less expensive rear-wheel-drive version.

"Customer demand for the all-electric Taycan drove deliveries to the highest level yet of any quarter since it first arrived at dealers in December 2019, helped in part by the arrival of the latest variant, the Taycan rear-wheel drive model."

The entry-level Porsche Taycan starts effectively at $73,750 and, according to reviews, still provides a great driving experience.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) $79,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $73,750 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) $85,680 +$1,350 $7,500 $79,530 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) $109,370 +$1,350 $7,500 $103,220 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) $150,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $144,750 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) $185,000 +$1,350 $7,500 $178,850

Porsche Taycan sales in the U.S. in Q1 2021

Compared to other models, the Taycan is only behind the Macan, Cayenne and 911. It might change once the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo arrives.