Join InsideEVs senior editor Tom Moloughney as he partnered up with China-based automotive journalist Mark Andrews for a live discussion on Xpeng Motors' Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) system.

Andrews participated in Xpeng's record-setting 2,300 mile (3,600 km) media drive in China last week, in which a fleet of Xpeng P7s was driven from Guangzhou to Beijing. For the vast majority of the journey, the vehicles were using Xpeng's Navigation Guided Pilot's advanced drivers assist system, with minimal intervention from the drivers.

We're going to have Mark talk a little about his experience, then show a video of him driving the P7 and demonstrating the NGP system features. We'll then take some questions sent in by the audience from the live Facebook and YouTube feed.

We'll also show a video interview of Xpeng's Head Of Autonomous Driving, Dr. XinZhou Wu, as he answers some questions that InsideEVs had for him. We'll finish up with another Q & A session to give the viewers a chance to get all of their questions in.

