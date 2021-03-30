There is a lot to talk about when it comes to the freshly unveiled Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept, a tall, sporty hatchback that rides on a bespoke platform and promises blistering performance, as well as range. We don’t yet know if it previews an actual production model, but Toyota’s luxury arm has confirmed it plans to launch several EVs by the year 2025.

We don’t know how many EVs, because all Lexus is saying about this is it plans to launch 20 either all-new or redesigned models by 2025 and these include fully-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and non-plug-in hybrids (more than 10 of these will apparently be electrified, marking a change from its previously announced strategy). Basically, the LF-Z is kind of a technological and design showcase hinting at the direction the brand wants to follow in the near future.

What are the LF-Z’s specifications? Well, it’s 4.88 meters (192 inches) long, 1.96 meters (77.1 inches) wide, 1.6 meters (63 inches) tall and it rides on a 2.1-meter (82.7-inch) wheelbase. Its weight is 2,100 kg (4,680 pounds) and it has a claimed WLTP range of 600 km (373 miles) courtesy of a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

This means it’s quite a remarkably efficient vehicle - we calculated its efficiency at about 4.14 miles/kWh or 15 kWh/100km. It’s therefore more of an electron sipper than Mercedes’ upcoming EQS electric flagship, which needs a 108 kWh battery pack to achieve the same WLTP range.

When it comes to performance, the LF-Z doesn’t disappoint, at least not when it comes to acceleration. It’s able to blast to 100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill in 3 seconds, but it tops out at just 200 km/h (124 mph). That impressive acceleration figure comes courtesy of a combined power output of 400 kW (536 hp / 544 PS) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of peak torque.

Other key features showcased by the LF-Z concept are a new Direct4 all-wheel drive control system (Lexus speak for torque vectoring), a yoke instead of a conventional steering wheel (and steer-by-wire with no mechanical link between helm and wheels), AI-powered semi-autonomous driving tech, an augmented reality head-up display (AR HUD), the use of the battery pack as a structural piece, as well as the promise that this vehicle is fun to drive (and that this will become a priority for the company).