They pack more power and torque and also get the bold Brabus exterior and interior styling too.

Do you want an electric Smart ED ForTwo, but the standard car is a bit too boring for you? Well, maybe Brabus has the answer with its latest interpretation of the Smart EV formula called the 92R.

Brabus has upgraded the Smart’s Sport+ driving mode so it now delivers 92 horsepower and 180 Nm (133 pound-feet) of torque, allowing the vehicle to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) from nought in 10.9 seconds, before topping out at the same 130 km/h (81 mph). Without the Brabus tuning, a Smart ED makes 80 horsepower and 160 Nm (118 pound-feet) and it takes 11.5 seconds to complete the same benchmark sprint.

So even though Brabus calls this model a supercar for the city its performance is only marginally better than the regular model. What sets the 92R apart, though, is the way it looks, thanks to a unique grille and front bumper, side skirts and rear bumper. All have red accents and they help set the car apart from non-Brabus models, as do the typical Brabus wheels fitted to it.

The Brabus touch is also plainly visible inside too. The seats are clad in red leather, they get big B logos in the headrests and the steering wheel gets red stitching to match. We also noticed unique Brabus-branded mats, dead pedal, and there’s a small plaque on the dashboard announcing this vehicle is one of fifty.

Each of these Brabus 92R tuned Smarts will cost €46,284 (roughly equivalent to $55,000), but even though that may seem like a lot (it’s more than twice the price of a standard Smart ED), all 50 examples will surely be snapped up by collectors - we don’t actually think regular car buyers would even conceive of paying this much for a Brabus-badged model, when the standard car (that already looks quite sporty and is almost as quick) is less than half the price.

