We know Ford is making an all-electric version of the fourteenth generation F-150 pickup and we’re pretty sure its big design feature (that distinguishes it from ICE versions) will be a light bar connecting the top parts of its front light clusters. And in our most recently posted batch of spy photos, it’s clear Ford wanted to hide the light bar, so we can’t actually see what it looks like.

Well, now thanks to TheSketchMonkey, we can. He modified the F-150’s front end to match what we expect the EV version’s to be like. The big things here are the aforementioned light bar, as well as an almost completely covered grille. He also closes off the smaller opening in the lower part of the front bumper and the result is a very believable one - we don’t expect the F-150 EV to look too different.

The only thing we’re not so sure about with the result of this rendering is whether or not Ford will actually keep the same big script across the grille. It looks good on examples with the open grille that needs air, but Ford could also change the style of the grille to better suit the electric version’s theme.

We would also like to mention that Ford will most likely fit the electric F-150 with unique (possibly aero) wheels. One of the most recent prototypes that we have photos of was riding on some unique wheels that Ford doesn’t currently offer on any F-150 - they may have been borrowed from another of the Blue Oval’s models, or they actually preview the wheels it will be available with; what we're almost certain of is it will indeed have unique wheels.

