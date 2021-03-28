As the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz EQS is getting closer, more and more prototypes of the car are seen with less and less camouflage.

Here we can see the new video from walkoARTvideos, which shows us a white unit with camouflage only on the front and rear part.

You can tell that without any doubt it will be a sleek model. In fact, Mercedes-Benz intends to make the EQS the most aerodynamic car ever produced in series, with Cd as low as 0.20.

The door handles hide inside the doors and we can also note a large panoramic glass roof. You can see even more of the EQS (with even less camo), but only in images, here.

The second thing that we have here is a new video with the SUV version of the EQS that will follow in 2022.

This car is bigger and more rectangular, currently fully covered by the camouflage (aside from the roof).

The production of the SUVs based on the EQS and EQE will take place at the Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, US.

We can assume that the specs of the EQS SUV version will be really strong too. The sedan is expected to have a range of more than 700 km (435 miles) when equipped with the maximum number of battery modules. The SUV probably will get significantly less, maybe 500 km (311 miles).

Mercedes-Benz has no choice but to maximize the specs to compete with the Tesla (refreshed Model X), upcoming Rivian R1S and Lucid "Gravity."

Mercedes-Benz EQS spces: