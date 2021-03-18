Renault reports 6,260 all-electric car sales in February, which is 17% less than a year ago (after a 47% decline in January).

The number includes passenger and commercial BEVs, but excludes Twizy and plug-in hybrids.

All-electric cars accounted for 5.1% of the total Renault passenger car sales globally (10.6% in Europe) and 3.4% of commercial vehicles (4.1% in Europe).

Renault electric car sales – February 2021

So far this year, Renault has sold some 12,060 electric cars (down 34% year-over-year). EVs stand for 4.8% of the total passenger car sales globally (9.6% in Europe).

Models

The model rank reveals that the Renault ZOE is dragging the sales down significantly. We are not sure what is the exact reason for such a high decrease after the outstanding year of 2020, but it might be a combination of various factors, including self-registrations in late 2020, as well as chip constraints or lower incentives/weakened demand.

The good thing is that Renault Twingo Z.E. partially offset the decrease:

An interesting thing is that this year we see the first Dacia Spring Electric sales (reported by the manufacturer) - 61 in February and 97 during the first two months. Considering the price, it might be a hot seller, but a lot depends also on supply.

The South Korean SM3.Z.E. on the other hand is at 0 units for the second month in a row, which might mean that this model is now retired.

Data does not include plug-in hybrids or the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).