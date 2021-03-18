Renault ZOE volume is down more than half so far this year.
Renault reports 6,260 all-electric car sales in February, which is 17% less than a year ago (after a 47% decline in January).
The number includes passenger and commercial BEVs, but excludes Twizy and plug-in hybrids.
All-electric cars accounted for 5.1% of the total Renault passenger car sales globally (10.6% in Europe) and 3.4% of commercial vehicles (4.1% in Europe).
Renault electric car sales – February 2021
So far this year, Renault has sold some 12,060 electric cars (down 34% year-over-year). EVs stand for 4.8% of the total passenger car sales globally (9.6% in Europe).
Models
The model rank reveals that the Renault ZOE is dragging the sales down significantly. We are not sure what is the exact reason for such a high decrease after the outstanding year of 2020, but it might be a combination of various factors, including self-registrations in late 2020, as well as chip constraints or lower incentives/weakened demand.
The good thing is that Renault Twingo Z.E. partially offset the decrease:
- Renault ZOE (passenger and commercial versions) – 3,897 (down 43%) and 7,697 YTD (down 54%)
- Renault Twingo Z.E. – 1,540 (new)
- Renault City K-ZE (retired) – 0 (down 100%) and 0 YTD (down 100%)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 795 (up 16%) and 1,997 YTD (up 38%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 28 (up 180%) and 49 YTD (up 88%)
An interesting thing is that this year we see the first Dacia Spring Electric sales (reported by the manufacturer) - 61 in February and 97 during the first two months. Considering the price, it might be a hot seller, but a lot depends also on supply.
The South Korean SM3.Z.E. on the other hand is at 0 units for the second month in a row, which might mean that this model is now retired.
Data does not include plug-in hybrids or the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).
