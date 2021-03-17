Here is an interesting test of the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 braking performance (with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires) conducted in China.

The language barrier makes it difficult for us to get into details (including the version), but let's take on the raw results. First the 100-0 km/h (62 mph) test, which reveals braking length of 31.85-37.37 m. We guess that the single 31.85 m result is an exception and we should expect something closer to 34-36 m (most frequent results).

100-0 km/h (62 mph) test results:

12:58 - 36.16 m

13:02 - 33.22 m

13:06 - 34.59 m

13:07 - 31.85 m

13:09 - 34.61 m

13:10 - 34.95 m

13:13 - 35.16 m

13:14 - 37.37 m

13:15 - 34.15 m

13:16 - 34.15 m

13:17 - 35.40 m

Best: 31.85 m

Worst: 37.37 m

At half the speed of 50-0 km/h (31 mph), Tesla Model 3 needs just about 7 m:

14:56 - 7.39 m

14:56 - 7.25 m

14:57 - 7.31 m

14:57 - 6.78 m

Best: 6.78 m

Worst: 7.39 m

Both results seem to us not bad, considering the weight of the car (usually EVs are heavier than conventional counterparts).

Once the surface was changed to sand and wet, the results from 50 km/h (31 mph) more than doubled. In other words, keep the speed appropriate if the road conditions are not perfect to not be surprised by the lack of stopping power.

14:20 - 14.93 m

14:22 - 15.34 m

14:29 - 17.35 m

14:30 - 18.22 m

It seems also that without the ABS, the results would be 22-28 m. Maybe some of our Chinese-speaking readers could confirm whether it's really the case.