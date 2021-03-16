The recently revealed electric Kia EV6 was so far quite well received, but it's just an introduction to the full unveiling later this month.

According to Kia's website, the world premiere will happen on March 30, 2021 (9.00 AM CET).

In other words, we will have to wait two more weeks with only the original set of images and a short video, from which we captured additional images:

The Kia EV6 is an attractive car, but as in the case of all models, it will not be for all. Some will not find it pretty (especially from some angles) and maybe turn more towards the Hyundai Ioniq 5, from the same automotive group.

Anyway, the group that likes the new design will probably be big enough to keep the Kia's factory busy.

The key selling feature will be the new E-GMP electric platform, which is expected to combine strong technical specs with increased interior space of the cabin and trunk/frunk.

The potential specs for this model are:

more than 500 km (311 miles) of range in an undisclosed test cycle

ultra-fast charging capability (replenishing 100 km/62 miles of range in 4 minutes) using 800V battery system

0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 3 seconds

As we remember from the previous presentation in February, Kia has reserved an entire range of names for its next generation of electric cars from EV1 to EV9.

The EV6 is close to the middle, which means that we will see both bigger models /SUVs - probably with higher numbers, and smaller/more affordable ones - possibly with lower numbers. That could be quite interesting. How about a small and affordable Kia EV1 for the cities?

Gallery: Kia EV6