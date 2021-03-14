While the world is waiting for the unveiling of the all-electric Kia EV6 (code-name "CV"), teased several days ago, the South Korean reporters spied a prototype version of the car.

It's all in camouflage, but you can definitely see a similar shape with the vehicle on the teaser images.

The proportions and height of the car remind us a little bit of the Polestar 2. Clearly, it's not a crossover/SUV, but something in the middle between a crossover and a hatchback.

Considering the length and the flat E-GMP platform developed by Hyundai Motor Group specifically for electric cars, it should be quite spacious.

The potential specs for this model is:

more than 500 km (311 miles) of range in an undisclosed test cycle

ultra-fast charging capability (replenishing 100 km/62 miles of range in 4 minutes)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 3 seconds

Of course, as in the case of other modern electric cars, Kia will equip the EV6 with Over-the-Air (OTA).

Market launch of the car is expected in July 2021, so slightly after the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which was also unveiled a little bit earlier.

Guessing from the numbers - Hyundai Ioniq "5" and Kia "EV6", the Kia might be a little bit bigger. That would sound reasonable to not put the two cars in unnecessary direct competition. They also will differentiate through design style, which in the case of Hyundai is quite specific, futuristic implementation of retro style from the 80s.

Anyway, a big offensive from South Korea is on the horizon and customers in the EV market will have a choice of standalone dedicated electric cars like never before.