Xpeng, one of the most kell-nown Chinese EV startups, has just achieved a great milestone of delivering 50,000 electric cars.

Almost all of the sales fall on China, although in the recent months, the company has delivered hundreds of cars also to Norway.

In the relatively slow month of February, Xpeng delivered 2,223 EVs (up 1,281% year-over-year from a very low base of 161 units in February 2020).

"February deliveries reflect the anticipated seasonal decline in deliveries due to the slowdown in the week-long Chinese New Year holiday. The Company is witnessing robust customer demand as sales and delivery activities resumed after the holiday."

Xpeng offers two models, the P7 and G3:

Xpeng P7: 1,409 (new)

1,409 (new) Xpeng G3: 814 (up 406% year-over-year)

We are not sure about the exact rate of deliveries so far in March, but it seems it will be several thousand again (it's already above 2,000 according to reports from China), like in the good months.

Xpeng sales in China – February 2021

Xpeng P7: 5,119 (20,181 since June 2020)

5,119 (20,181 since June 2020) Xpeng G3: 3,119

3,119 Total: 8,238 (up 577% year-over-year)

Third model is coming

The next, third model will be unveiled in the second half of this year and launched in China in the fourth quarter. In 2022, the lineup will be expanded once again to a total of four models.

As of today, there are no details about those new EVs. We saw only a teaser of a sedan and images of a camouflaged prototype.

An interesting new thing for Xpeng is of course the new, more affordable LFP battery option, available for both G3 and P7 models in China.