The hot Ioniq 5 debuts, plus much more on the week's EV Morning episode.

EV Morning presents some of the hottest EV news of the week and this time the focus is on the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

It's Saturday, so our appointment with Martyn's podcast is back. Grab a cup of coffee and make yourselves comfortable!

Today we talk about:

00:00 - 2021 PORSCHE TAYCAN CROSS TURISMO DEBUTS

04:35 - VOLVO REVEALS XC40 RECHARGE

06:53 - HYUNDAI IONIQ 5 DEBUTS

And don’t forget to like, subscribe, and comment ThEVox Network: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThEVoxNetwork

More EV Morning Episodes

ev news recap vw id4 EV Morning Episode 5: VW ID.4, Porsche Taycan, Hummer EV And More
ev morning news 2 EV Morning Episode 2: Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo And More
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com