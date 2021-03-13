The hot Ioniq 5 debuts, plus much more on the week's EV Morning episode.
EV Morning presents some of the hottest EV news of the week and this time the focus is on the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
It's Saturday, so our appointment with Martyn's podcast is back. Grab a cup of coffee and make yourselves comfortable!
Today we talk about:
00:00 - 2021 PORSCHE TAYCAN CROSS TURISMO DEBUTS
04:35 - VOLVO REVEALS XC40 RECHARGE
06:53 - HYUNDAI IONIQ 5 DEBUTS
And don’t forget to like, subscribe, and comment ThEVox Network: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThEVoxNetwork
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com
About this article