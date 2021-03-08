Tesla has recently released a very interesting recap video about the challenging year 2020, which for Tesla turned out to be also very fruitful.

The company was able to solve most of the major issues related to the pandemic and lockdowns and seems to be going forward strengthened.

Here are the milestones of 2020:

Giga Shanghai first Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 customer deliveries

Giga Berlin groundbreaking

1,000,000th production car

Giga New York builds Solar Roof for 1,000 homes in one week

Tesla Model Y deliveries begin in the U.S.

Q1 2020: 102,672 vehicles produced and 88,496 vehicles delivered

100,000th Tesla Powerwall installed

Tesla Model Y deliveries begin in the Canada

Introduction of the first 400-mile electric vehicle - Tesla Model S (EPA Combined range rating)

Q2 2020: 82,272 vehicles produced and 90,891 vehicles delivered

Texas announced as next Gigafactory site

One of the world's largest Megapack project in Moss Landing begins

Hornsdale battery expansion complete

Tesla Model S Plaid record lap at Laguna Seca - 1:30.327

Tesla Battery Day event

Q3 2020: 145,036 vehicles produced and 139,593 vehicles delivered

Giga Shanghai first Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 shipment departs for Europe

Full Self-Driving beta

20,000 Supercharging stalls installed

Q1-Q4 2020: About half a million cars produced and delivered

Hopefully, the year 2021 will be strong too. It already has started very strong with the refresh of the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X. In the coming months new plants should be ready in Europe and Texas and the long-awaited Tesla Semi will enter the market.

One of the biggest new things for Tesla will be the manufacturing of the new Tesla's 4680 cells.