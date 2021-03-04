Volvo Cars reports noticeable sales growth in February by 27.8% year-over-year to 50,795, the company’s best February sales performance ever.

The plug-in lineup, sold under the Recharge name, is growing even faster (almost doubling year-over-year, according to our estimations) and reached a share of 26.6%. That's about 13,500 units.

"Its Recharge line-up of chargeable models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, continued to grow in popularity among customers and accounted for 26.6 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally in February."

An interesting thing is happening in Europe, where Recharge cars represented 44% of the overall Volvo sales volume! That would be over 10,500 plug-ns.

But wait a minute, it would also mean that the rest of the world is getting just about 3,000 units (including less than 900 in the U.S.). It sounds low, but Europe is responsible for nearly half of total Volvo sales anyway so no anomaly here.

Volvo Cars detailed results: