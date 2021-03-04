Volvo has improved its U.S. car sales in February by 16.9% year-over-year to 9,164, which is the best result for the month of February since 2014 and the ninth month of consecutive growth. 80% of the overall volume is SUVs.

We are of course most interested in the plug-in Recharge models and it seems that demand for these is also gradually improving. According to Volvo, nearly 10% of total February sales were plug-ins. That would probably be less than 900.

The highest demand for Volvo plug-ins is in California - around 30% of total sales in the state.

"This growth in PHEV sales is an important step toward Volvo’s plan to become a fully electric car company by 2030."

Unfortunately, Volvo is silent about the progress of the introduction and sales of its all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge model.

Anders Gustafsson, Senior Vice President, Volvo Car Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA said: