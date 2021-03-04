Just like Citroën which transformed its C4 into a higher-riding vehicle for its latest generation, fellow French automaker Renault is doing the same with its Mégane. Spotted by our spies here, it’s clearly a taller vehicle than the one it’s set to replace, yet it’s not quite so tall that you could call this a mini-SUV.

However, unlike Citroen, which also offers the C4 with ICE power, the next Mégane will only be sold as an electric vehicle. Renault is bold and believes the new Mégane will be attractive enough to convince buyers who would otherwise have bought a gas car.

It is expected to have a range of up to 450 km (280 miles) WLTP, courtesy of a 60 kWh battery pack (that will allow for charging at up to 130 kW), a front electric motor delivering 218 horsepower (good for a nought to 100 km/h time of under 8 seconds). Its platform also allows for a rear motor to be mounted, thus it would be possible to create a hot RS model with all-wheel drive.

Regarding the look of the future Mégane, we can expect a toned down version of the concept (or slightly toned down, since the study's look is said to be 95 percent representative of the production version's) . In fact, the camouflaged prototype in this gallery has the exact same proportions as the study that previewed it - where it will really differ is in the details. Finally, Renault may make more than one body style - previous Méganes were available in hatch, sedan, wagon, MPV and coupe body styles and we don’t think Renault is ready to kill all of them quite yet.

The model is set to go into production in 2021, although it is expected to start hitting showrooms sometime in 2022.