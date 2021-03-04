We should prepare ourselves for cars’ shapes to change as more and more EVs arrive on the scene. With no big engine in the front, automakers can use more of a car’s wheelbase for the passenger compartment and this means cars will have more room inside than ICE vehicles of comparable size.

This is perfectly illustrated if we compare the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS with the recently launched S-Class. Even though they are roughly the same size, the EQS has radically different proportions - front and rear sections are short and stubby and, honestly, it looks like an oversized front-wheel drive hatchback (it actually is a hatchback, not a traditional sedan).

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes EQS new spy photos

14 Photos

In this photo we found on Reddit, the EQS can be seen with its greenhouse and doors completely unobstructed by camouflage - this is our best look yet at the EQS and we’ll refrain from casting judgment on its aesthetic qualities until we get to see it fully uncovered. One thing’s certain, it will take some getting used to, particularly since the gas-burning equivalent S-Class has the classic long hood that hides a longitudinally-mounted engine.

We don’t have long to wait, though, as the EQS is on track to be revealed before 2021 is over. It will reportedly offer up to 435 mile (700 km) of WLTP range and there will also be a hot AMG variant which will have in excess of 600 horsepower.