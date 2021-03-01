We are back with more videos of the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 seen in South Korea. This time, the pre-production units are not black.

In the first video we can see an Ioniq 5 in underground parking, with silver front and rear plastic design elements. On the side and around the wheel arches, the plastic elements are black.

In the second video, all elements are silver, closely matching the paint color.

The charging port opening is similar to the one in the Tesla Model 3. That's a good thing. Under the hood, there is not really a trunk or frunk, but rather a neat cable compartment. Overall, the interior looks very spacious and there is a cool glove box in the form of a drawer.

Available colors: