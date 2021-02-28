The expansion continues.

Germany starts the year 2021 with more than doubling plug-in electric car sales in January, despite that the overall market decreased by 31%!

In total, 36,903 passenger plug-ins were registered, which is 129% more than in January 2020, while the market share increased to 21.7%!

Sales of BEVs and PHEVs more than doubled:

  • BEVs: 16,315 – up 118% at 9.6% market share
  • PHEVs: 20,588 – up 138% at 12.1% market share
  • Total: 36,903 – up 129% at 21.7% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – January 2021

external_image

After the market surged in late 2020 to lower the average CO2 emission, January looks quite strong:

external_image

Sales of brands/models - January 2021

Four German brands - Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi - are the ones with the highest number of plug-in electric car registrations.

Volkswagen is the biggest player in terms of all-electric cars, while Mercedes-Benz is the biggest in the plug-in hybrid segment.

Brands that recorded the highest number of plug-in car registrations were:

  • Volkswagen: 7,068 - 4,562 BEVs and 2,506 PHEVs
  • Mercedes-Benz: 5,068 - 534 BEVs and 4,534 PHEVs
  • BMW: 4,606 - 899 BEVs and 3,707 PHEVs
  • Audi: 2,721 - 634 BEVs and 2,087 PHEVs
  • Renault: 1,893 - 1,344 BEVs and 549 PHEVs
  • smart: 1,833 - 1,833 BEVs
  • Volvo: 1,791 - 86 BEVs and 1,705 PHEVs
  • Skoda: 1,564 - 572 BEVs and 992 PHEVs
  • Hyundai: 1,487 - 1,281 BEVs and 206 PHEVs
  • Ford: 1,321 - 2 BEVs and 1,319 PHEVs
  • Opel: 1,047 - 740 BEVs and 307 PHEVs
  • Kia: 1,013 - 490 BEVs and 523 PHEVs
  • Peugeot: 1,007 - 775 BEVs and 232 PHEVs
  • SEAT: 987 - 356 BEVs and 631 PHEVs
  • Porsche: 487 - 278 BEVs and 209 PHEVs
  • Tesla: 453 - 453 BEVs
  • MINI: 410 - 129 BEVs and 281 PHEVs
  • Fiat: 403 - 403 BEVs

Tesla increased its volume by 23% year-over-year, but the volume is relatively low 453 (including 422 Model 3).

Among the models, the top five are: Volkswagen ID.3 (1,799), Volkswagen e-up! (1,446), Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV (1,364), Volkswagen Passat GTE (1,350) and smart fortwo EQ (1,271).

Official stats:

external_image

Source: KBA