Tesla's Elon Musk probably never imagined that the Cybertruck would have such a big impact on people, so much so that many of them are doing all kinds of crazyprojects.

We already saw replicas in various scales, electric and ICE (including a Ford F-150 Raptor), toys, cardboard, and now this, a snow Cybertruck. Cyber snowman.

There is not much we can say about it, besides noting the fact that the Tesla Cybertruck, an electric pickup truck with hundreds of thousands of reservations (but low deposit requirements), is a global phenomenon.

Only time will tell whether it will sell great and become a success story, or if it will melt like a snowman.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck