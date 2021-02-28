Fastned, the European fast-charging network, has successfully completed an accelerated bookbuild offering (of 1,875,000 new depositary receipts of ordinary shares, at €80 each) to qualified investors, which results in €150 million ($181 million) in gross proceeds.

According to the press release, the new securities represent about 12.5% of the company’s existing issued share capital.

Fastned explains that the proceeds from the offering will be utilized mostly to fund the expansion of its fast-charging network, which currently consists of 133 stations.

In the pipeline, there are 164 additional stations, which means that there is an intention to reach 300 stations in the not too far future. Among the top markets, Fastned mentions France and Germany.

Michiel Langezaal, CEO of Fastned said: