Yutong, probably the second-largest Chinese player in the European electric bus market after BYD, just delivered 55 12m vehicles in Denmark.

Those vehicles will be deployed by Keolis in Odense and in the greater Copenhagen area (on the islands of Zealand and Falster, south of Copenhagen).

"Keolis has received 55 all-electric buses, manufactured by Yutong, of which 35 will be allocated to the Zealand and Falster network in the greater Copenhagen area and will enter commercial service in June 2021. The remaining 20 will be assigned to Odense from spring 2021 onwards."

The Yutong buses are ready to take up to 62 passengers and drive up to 350 km (218 miles) on a single charge. Charging will take place overnight at depots (usually for six hours).

It's not the first time that Yutong electric buses were delivered in Denmark. The first batch of 20 units of Yutong E12 arrived in April 2019. As of today, Yutong EVs are driving in at least several countries in Europe.