Here are two videos about the Tesla Model 3 Performance, driving on snow and ice in Tisleifjorden in Norway, with the Tesla's Track Mode enabled.

It looks like tons of fun and we strongly believe that it's more fun than in the case of conventional sporty cars, shown in the second video. Probably much more effortless and also silent.

It's a great thing to see that electric cars not only fulfill their transportation role and environmental role, but after hours, you can enjoy the driving and in this particular example, take it to the extreme fun level.

Hopefully, we will see more videos like this to attract even more people to electric cars, as we must remember from where we come - masses were thinking that EVs were like golf carts and boring, while they are actually much better.