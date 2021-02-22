After the most recent announcement about Ford's electrification plan for Europe, the rumor about a plug-in hybrid Ford Ranger sounds even more realistic.

Let's recall that the entire lineup will get all-electric or plug-in hybrid versions within just several years. If the Ford Ranger pickup in Europe will not be all-electric like the upcoming Ford F-150 Electric, then it must get a PHEV version, right?

According to the latest media reports, the next generation 2023 Ford Ranger PHEV is coming with a 2.3L, four-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor for total system output of about 270 kW (362 hp) and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft). The power output will be significantly higher than the current Ranger (twin-turbo 2.0-liter diesel - 157 kW/210 hp and 500 Nm/369 lb-ft).

If the rumors are true, we can also expect that the same PHEV setup will be used in other models, including the SUV equivalent (Ford Everest) and possibly Volkswagen Amarok (as it's largely based on the Ford Ranger).

There is a big chance that the new Ford Ranger Raptor and Ford Bronco might also get a PHEV option at some point in the future.