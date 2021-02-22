Mercedes-Benz's two first all-electric truck models scheduled for production, the eActros for heavy-duty distribution and eEconic low-floor truck for municipal operations (mainly as a waste-collection vehicle), are undergoing this month a winter testing program in Swabian Jura, Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

What we see on the new set of images are near-series prototypes. The eActros truck will enter production this year at the Wörth plant in Germany, while the eEconic will follow in 2022.

Mercedes-Benz eActros Mercedes-Benz eEconic

The plan is to test both vehicles in the freezing cold of February, on snow and ice, including all kinds of in-depth tests. Batteries, range, charging, heating, are just some of the main areas of interest.

"The experts paid special attention to the behaviour of the batteries and the electrical powertrain under extreme weather conditions. The thermal and energy management systems were also intensively tested. These systems ensure that both the powertrain and the driver's cab are maintained energy-efficiently at the right temperatures even when the outside temperature is extremely low."

The eActros prototypes are already their second-phase of real-world tests with customers (the first phase was from 2018 to 2020), however, according to the German manufacturer, the final production version will be "significantly superior to the current prototype in some aspects, such as range, drive power and safety."

If it means a bigger battery and longer range than in the early prototypes (240 kWh and 200 km/125 miles) we are in favor.

Mercedes-Benz eActros (red) and Mercedes-Benz eEconic (blue) Mercedes-Benz eActros

Mercedes-Benz eActros spec (initial prototypes):