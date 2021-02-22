Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), part of (Daimler Trucks), announced that the cumulative number of Fuso eCanter electric trucks reached 200.

It's a noticeable milestone on one hand, but not so much on the other hand, because deliveries started in 2017. It's more like a pilot rollout still.

Over 60 of Fuso eCanter were deployed in Japan (the Kanto, Kansai, Hokuriku, Sanin and Tokai regions), while over 140 are in Europe and the U.S.

Cumulative mileage has exceeded 3 million km (1.9 million miles), which compared to over 200 trucks is just 15,000 km per vehicle on average.

"The eCanter is particularly suited to inner-city routes in which stopping and starting occur frequently, such as home deliveries, urban parcel deliveries and convenience store stocking. The eCanter’s driving range per charge is 100km, with longer distances made possible with repeated quick charging. In Japan, the truck has been chosen for urban distribution by logistics providers and retail companies in a variety of industries ranging from e-commerce to furniture manufacturing. Applications overseas have also included postal deliveries, industrial gas transportation and waste disposal."

The main question is when will we see a rollout on a higher scale? Electric trucks are a hot topic and the time is ticking.

Fuso eCanter specs:

over 62 miles (100 km) of range

six high-voltage lithium-ion batteries with each 420 V and 13.8 kWh (82.8 kWh total)*

* some press releases says six 13.5 kWh modules (370 V) for total 81 kWh

load-bearing capacity of up to 4.5 tons (gross weight of 7.5t)

permanent magnet electric motor – peak output of 135 kW and 399 Nm (*390 Nm according to new press release)

50 mph (80 km/h) top speed

fast charging in 105 minutes

