Porsche has shown today a lightly camouflaged Taycan Cross Turismo, which is an upcoming derivative model of the well-known Porsche Taycan.

The Taycan Cross Turismo first was shown as a concept Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and expected to be launched at the end of 2020. However, ultimately, the German manufacturer decided to postpone the market launch to "early 2021." We guess that the premiere will take place within weeks (2-3 months at most).

Compared to the Taycan, the Taycan Cross Turismo is a more spacious and more versatile car. The roofline is completely new and there are roof rails. Because of the different rear, there is more space for passengers in the second row and a bigger trunk.

Porsche has increased also the ground clearance and optimized the suspension system as well as added a CUV (cross utility vehicle) specific driving mode to improve stability, performance, and dynamics on gravel roads.

Taycan chief Stefan Weckbach, who took the car for a spin, said:

“With the Taycan Cross Turismo, we wanted to offer a little bit more space, a little more flexibility and versatility. We developed a completely new roofline, fitted with roof rails, a more generous second row and bigger trunk, all to make a car that is perfect for an active lifestyle. A car that is perfect for both an urban environment and the countryside.” “In order to enable it to handle light off-roading and gravel roads, we increased the ground clearance. And we optimised our suspension system so the Cross Turismo comes with a CUV (cross utility vehicle) specific driving mode. This makes sure it does well on gravel roads in terms of stability, performance, and dynamics.”

Gallery: Camouflaged Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Hits The Road