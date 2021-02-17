EV Morning presents EV news in video format for your listening/viewing pleasure.

Here's the new episode of EV Morning. Grab a cup of coffee and press play. Topics discussed include the Audi e-tron GT, Xpeng G3, Tesla topics, fully electric Jeep Wrangler concept teased and more.

For all the other news, just press play and enjoy this new installment of EV Morning.

And don’t forget to subscribe! And don’t forget to like, subscribe, and comment ThEVox Network: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThEVoxNetwork