Here is an in-depth review of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD "facelift"/refreshed, introduced in late 2020, which is even better than before.

Autogefühl notes multiple exterior and interior changes, including chrome delete, power trunk, new center console, and tons of smaller details. The range and acceleration are slightly better. We heard that there is several percent more energy content thanks to more energy dense Panasonic battery cells.

One of the biggest changes technically is the addition of a heat pump, which helps to lower energy consumption when heating in cold weather.

The driving experience is, as always in the case of the Model 3, very positive. Noise insulation is ok, but at higher speeds, it could be better. The infotainment/control software is very intuitive and efficiency is really state-of-the-art. Autogefühl adds also that maybe the seats could be a little bit larger for tall people to improve comfort.

