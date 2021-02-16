Lotus has revealed a stunning design study whose aim is to preview a future all-electric endurance racing car. It’s called the E-R9 (the E stands for ‘endurance’ and the R stands for ‘racer’) and it was designed by Lotus’ chief aerodynamicist, Richard Hill, and his team and if you take one look at the concept, you’ll begin to see hints of that - it was clearly designed to minimize drag and be as slippery as possible.

Hill describes the project by explaining that

What we’ve tried to do is to push the boundaries of where we are technically today and extrapolate into the future. The Lotus E-R9 incorporates technologies which we fully expect to develop and be practical. Lotus has an amazing history of developing unique solutions, and we’ve done it many times in motorsport and with our road cars.

One of the coolest things about this project are the so-called morphing body panels that can change their angle and shape in order to deliver minimum drag on the straights and the highest possible downforce through the corners. This can apparently be toggled manually or the car can do it on its own.

Lotus doesn’t mention power or any performance figures for the E-R9, but we are told it has all-wheel drive. One motor powers each wheel and this allows for very precise torque vectoring. The manufacturer doesn’t say what kind of battery would power this racer or its capacity, but it has been designed to allow for quick swapping of the entire battery pack during a pit stop.