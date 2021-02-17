An ultimate luxury banana box transporter, it is.

If you are interested in the cargo capacity of the Mercedes-Benz EQV, here is a humorous Banana box test by Bjorn Nyland, conducted already for almost 40 BEVs.

The EQV is a strong contender. Besides its 7-seat layout (2+2+3), it was able to take 13 boxes in the trunk (after removing a shelf).

With the third row folded, the number of boxes increased to 35, and it was still a four-seater!

Who knows, maybe it would be able to beat the Nissan e-NV200 van with the second row down, however, it's not the point of a luxury vehicle. We just wanted to check the cargo capacity and illustrate the difference to other vehicles - even the large Tesla Model X is significantly behind.

See also

mercedesbenz eqv winter range test bjorn nyland Mercedes-Benz EQV (100 kWh) Winter Range Tested By Bjorn Nyland
new mercedes benz evito tourer Mercedes-Benz Launches New eVito Tourer With 100 kWh Battery

Bjørn Nyland's banana box test results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total)

VW e-Crafter: 156/156

Nissan e-NV200: 50/50

Mercedes-Benz EQV: 13/35 (folded 3rd row)

Model X 5 seater: 10+1/28

Model S pre-facelift: 8+2/24

Kia e-Soul: 7/23

Model X 6 seater: 9+1/23

Audi e-tron: 8/23

Audi e-tron Sportback: 7/23

Kia e-Niro: 8/22

Model S facelift: 8/22

Xpeng G3: 8/21

Nissan Leaf 2018: 7/21

Volvo XC40 Recharge: 7/21

Kia Soul EV: 6/21

MG ZS EV: 8/20

Mercedes-Benz EQC: 7/20

Jaguar I-pace: 6/20

Peugeot e-2008: 6/20

Volkswagen ID.3: 7/19

Polestar 2: 6/19

Hyundai Ioniq: 6/18

Nissan Leaf 2013: 5/18

DS3 Crossback e-tense: 5/18

Peugeot e-208: 5/18

Xpeng P7 Performance: 5/18

Tesla Model 3: 6+1/17

Renault ZOE: 6/17

Opel Ampera-e: 5/17

Mazda MX-30: 6/16

Porsche Taycan: 5+1/16

Hyundai Kona: 5/16

VW e-Golf: 5/16

Mitsubishi i-MiEV: 3/16

VW e-up: 4/14

BMW i3: 4/14

Fiat 500e: 1/8