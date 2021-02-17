An ultimate luxury banana box transporter, it is.
If you are interested in the cargo capacity of the Mercedes-Benz EQV, here is a humorous Banana box test by Bjorn Nyland, conducted already for almost 40 BEVs.
The EQV is a strong contender. Besides its 7-seat layout (2+2+3), it was able to take 13 boxes in the trunk (after removing a shelf).
With the third row folded, the number of boxes increased to 35, and it was still a four-seater!
Who knows, maybe it would be able to beat the Nissan e-NV200 van with the second row down, however, it's not the point of a luxury vehicle. We just wanted to check the cargo capacity and illustrate the difference to other vehicles - even the large Tesla Model X is significantly behind.
Bjørn Nyland's banana box test results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total)
VW e-Crafter: 156/156
Nissan e-NV200: 50/50
Mercedes-Benz EQV: 13/35 (folded 3rd row)
Model X 5 seater: 10+1/28
Model S pre-facelift: 8+2/24
Kia e-Soul: 7/23
Model X 6 seater: 9+1/23
Audi e-tron: 8/23
Audi e-tron Sportback: 7/23
Kia e-Niro: 8/22
Model S facelift: 8/22
Xpeng G3: 8/21
Nissan Leaf 2018: 7/21
Volvo XC40 Recharge: 7/21
Kia Soul EV: 6/21
MG ZS EV: 8/20
Mercedes-Benz EQC: 7/20
Jaguar I-pace: 6/20
Peugeot e-2008: 6/20
Volkswagen ID.3: 7/19
Polestar 2: 6/19
Hyundai Ioniq: 6/18
Nissan Leaf 2013: 5/18
DS3 Crossback e-tense: 5/18
Peugeot e-208: 5/18
Xpeng P7 Performance: 5/18
Tesla Model 3: 6+1/17
Renault ZOE: 6/17
Opel Ampera-e: 5/17
Mazda MX-30: 6/16
Porsche Taycan: 5+1/16
Hyundai Kona: 5/16
VW e-Golf: 5/16
Mitsubishi i-MiEV: 3/16
VW e-up: 4/14
BMW i3: 4/14
Fiat 500e: 1/8
