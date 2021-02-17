If you are interested in the cargo capacity of the Mercedes-Benz EQV, here is a humorous Banana box test by Bjorn Nyland, conducted already for almost 40 BEVs.

The EQV is a strong contender. Besides its 7-seat layout (2+2+3), it was able to take 13 boxes in the trunk (after removing a shelf).

With the third row folded, the number of boxes increased to 35, and it was still a four-seater!

Who knows, maybe it would be able to beat the Nissan e-NV200 van with the second row down, however, it's not the point of a luxury vehicle. We just wanted to check the cargo capacity and illustrate the difference to other vehicles - even the large Tesla Model X is significantly behind.

Bjørn Nyland's banana box test results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total)