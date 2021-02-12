The walkoARTvideos' team once again saw the Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQS-SUV prototypes testing in the public, this time in winter conditions, at temperatures as low as -20°C.

The German manufacturer uses multiple prototypes of each upcoming model and also this time we saw two EQS, followed by an EQS SUV and a few more non-electric prototypes.

The test program is very comprehensive, basically including everything one can imagine (in terms of weather, speed and road types), including towing a trailer.

The market launch of the EQS and EQE is scheduled for 2021, while the SUV versions of both models to be produced from 2022, in the U.S. All four models are based on the new Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) platform.

One thing has caught our attention. As you can see in the video, an Xpeng P7 is driving ahead of the EQS cars! Is it a comparison test or just a coincidence? The Xpeng P7 is not available in Europe (the Xpeng G3 is in Norway), so there must be a reason for that.